Clashes in Global Economy Build Momentum for EAEU States

Clashes in Global Economy Build Momentum for EAEU States

The EAEU countries are protected by a common customs framework from fragmentation of the global economy and tariff confrontation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Tuesday.

Thus, fragmentation and tariff standoffs in the global economy open up opportunities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and promote mutual trade between the countries. The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade, and investment.

