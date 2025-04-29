https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/clashes-in-global-economy-build-momentum-for-eaeu-states-1121951096.html
Clashes in Global Economy Build Momentum for EAEU States
Clashes in Global Economy Build Momentum for EAEU States
Sputnik International
The EAEU countries are protected by a common customs framework from fragmentation of the global economy and tariff confrontation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Tuesday.
2025-04-29T08:55+0000
2025-04-29T08:55+0000
2025-04-29T08:55+0000
economy
us import tariffs
us-china trade war
us
us hegemony
business
russia
eurasian economic union
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_25a1d2c44810e4c55f879aec9122bc3f.jpg
Thus, fragmentation and tariff standoffs in the global economy open up opportunities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and promote mutual trade between the countries. The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade, and investment.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf6e846fe8b3e146ce6442db82adc9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us tariff war, economic clashes, us-china trade war
us tariff war, economic clashes, us-china trade war
Clashes in Global Economy Build Momentum for EAEU States
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The EAEU countries are protected by a common customs framework from fragmentation of the global economy and tariff confrontation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Tuesday.
Thus, fragmentation and tariff standoffs in the global economy open up opportunities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and promote mutual trade between the countries.
"It is also necessary to assess this situation and for all our countries to respond to these new challenges together. But at the same time, they also open up opportunities. Because this situation contributes to the improvement of mutual trade between our countries, we will interact more actively with each other in this regard," Overchuk told reporters.
The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries
— Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade, and investment.