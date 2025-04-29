International
Clashes in Global Economy Build Momentum for EAEU States
The EAEU countries are protected by a common customs framework from fragmentation of the global economy and tariff confrontation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Tuesday.
Thus, fragmentation and tariff standoffs in the global economy open up opportunities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and promote mutual trade between the countries. The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade, and investment.
us tariff war, economic clashes, us-china trade war
08:55 GMT 29.04.2025
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - The EAEU countries are protected by a common customs framework from fragmentation of the global economy and tariff confrontation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Tuesday.
Thus, fragmentation and tariff standoffs in the global economy open up opportunities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and promote mutual trade between the countries.

"It is also necessary to assess this situation and for all our countries to respond to these new challenges together. But at the same time, they also open up opportunities. Because this situation contributes to the improvement of mutual trade between our countries, we will interact more actively with each other in this regard," Overchuk told reporters.

The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade, and investment.
