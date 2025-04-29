International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/new-nato-members--become-targets-for-russian-armed-forces-by-default---medvedev-1121952076.html
New NATO Members Become Targets for Russian Armed Forces by Default - Medvedev
New NATO Members Become Targets for Russian Armed Forces by Default - Medvedev
Sputnik International
The countries that joined NATO have entered a bloc hostile to Russia and have automatically become targets for the Russian armed forces, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
2025-04-29T10:56+0000
2025-04-29T10:56+0000
world
dmitry medvedev
nato
russian security council
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16726/34/167263401_0:111:3006:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_302fb4cc536012df205e270d98b588b7.jpg
The decision to join NATO has not increased the security of any single state, Medvedev added, citing Poland, the Baltic states, Finland and Sweden as examples.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/why-is-macrons-plan-to-deploy-uk-and-french-troops-in-ukraine-doomed-to-fail-1121748556.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16726/34/167263401_244:0:2911:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_4b479dc35a85b93980a4807eb584252a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, russia-west clashes
russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, russia-west clashes

New NATO Members Become Targets for Russian Armed Forces by Default - Medvedev

10:56 GMT 29.04.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Navy
The Russian Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The countries that joined NATO have entered a bloc hostile to Russia and have automatically become targets for the Russian armed forces, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"And now they [new NATO members] are in a bloc hostile to us, which means they have automatically become a target for our armed forces, including possible retaliatory strikes and even a nuclear component or preventive measures as part of military doctrine. What security did they get? They just got targeted by our armed forces. Did it make their lives better? No," Medvedev said at a federal educational marathon dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to soldiers at the RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, on Dec. 10, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
Analysis
Why is Macron’s Plan to Deploy UK and French Troops in Ukraine Doomed to Fail?
6 April, 12:06 GMT
The decision to join NATO has not increased the security of any single state, Medvedev added, citing Poland, the Baltic states, Finland and Sweden as examples.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала