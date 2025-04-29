New NATO Members Become Targets for Russian Armed Forces by Default - Medvedev

"And now they [new NATO members] are in a bloc hostile to us, which means they have automatically become a target for our armed forces, including possible retaliatory strikes and even a nuclear component or preventive measures as part of military doctrine. What security did they get? They just got targeted by our armed forces. Did it make their lives better? No," Medvedev said at a federal educational marathon dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.