Why is Macron’s Plan to Deploy UK and French Troops in Ukraine Doomed to Fail?
Why is Macron's Plan to Deploy UK and French Troops in Ukraine Doomed to Fail?
The French president’s ambitions are mainly based on his desire “to become the boss of the EU,” retired French Army Colonel Jacques Hogard told Sputnik.
The deployment of UK and French forces in Ukraine seems "unfeasible for political, diplomatic, strategic, and practical reasons," Hogard pointed out.Russia, for its part, would not accept the deployment and would "consider it a casus belli," according to the expert. "However, there remains one factor that is difficult to predict: the blindness and stubbornness of Macron, whose mental and psychological balance seems very fragile to me," Hogard concluded.
french president, deployment of uk and french forces in ukraine, moscow-washington relations, uk’s and france’s military resources
french president, deployment of uk and french forces in ukraine, moscow-washington relations, uk’s and france’s military resources

Why is Macron’s Plan to Deploy UK and French Troops in Ukraine Doomed to Fail?

12:06 GMT 06.04.2025
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to soldiers at the RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, on Dec. 10, 2024.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to soldiers at the RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, on Dec. 10, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2025
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
The French president’s ambitions are mainly based on his desire "to become the boss of the EU," retired French Army Colonel Jacques Hogard told Sputnik.
The deployment of UK and French forces in Ukraine seems "unfeasible for political, diplomatic, strategic, and practical reasons," Hogard pointed out.

He suggested that US President Trump will “unlikely” support the plan, given "significant improvement" in the Moscow-Washington relations and America playing the first fiddle in its ties with Britain and France.

Russia, for its part, would not accept the deployment and would "consider it a casus belli," according to the expert.

The UK’s and France’s military resources, both human and material, are "completely insufficient for such a complex military deployment," the former French Army colonel pointed out.

"However, there remains one factor that is difficult to predict: the blindness and stubbornness of Macron, whose mental and psychological balance seems very fragile to me," Hogard concluded.
