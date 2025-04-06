https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/why-is-macrons-plan-to-deploy-uk-and-french-troops-in-ukraine-doomed-to-fail-1121748556.html

Why is Macron’s Plan to Deploy UK and French Troops in Ukraine Doomed to Fail?

Why is Macron’s Plan to Deploy UK and French Troops in Ukraine Doomed to Fail?

Sputnik International

The French president’s ambitions are mainly based on his desire “to become the boss of the EU,” retired French Army Colonel Jacques Hogard told Sputnik.

2025-04-06T12:06+0000

2025-04-06T12:06+0000

2025-04-06T12:06+0000

us

united kingdom (uk)

france

donald trump

emmanuel macron

deployment

ukraine

troops

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121748367_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6abef074497dd1decd2a4e3ffd4102.jpg

The deployment of UK and French forces in Ukraine seems "unfeasible for political, diplomatic, strategic, and practical reasons," Hogard pointed out.Russia, for its part, would not accept the deployment and would "consider it a casus belli," according to the expert. "However, there remains one factor that is difficult to predict: the blindness and stubbornness of Macron, whose mental and psychological balance seems very fragile to me," Hogard concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/macrons-plans-to-send-french-troops-to-ukraine-are-recipe-for-disaster-1121745710.html

united kingdom (uk)

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french president, deployment of uk and french forces in ukraine, moscow-washington relations, uk’s and france’s military resources