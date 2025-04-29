https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/russias-air-forces-down-ukrainian-su-27-1121951577.html

Russia’s Air Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27

Sputnik International

Russia's Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft, while aviation and artillery struck the infrastructure of military airfields, the training center of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, strike drone launch sites, ammunition depots, and air defense systems, destroying 189 drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' groupings have struck the infrastructure of military airfields, the training center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, strike drone launch sites, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas. The Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft," the Ministry of Defense stated. Anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed seven JDAM-guided bombs manufactured in the United States and 189 aircraft-type drones.Since the start of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 662 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 54,368 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,081 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,553 multiple rocket launchers, 24,238 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 34,718 units of special military vehicles.New Settlements LiberatedThe Zapad group of the Russian armed forces has taken control of the settlement of Doroshovka in the Kharkov region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.More Ukrainian Militants DecimatedRussia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia’s Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia’s Sever group of forces has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

