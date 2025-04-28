International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putins-new-truce-initiative-once-again-calls-out-ukraines-hypocrisy-1121949916.html
Putin's New Truce Initiative Once Again Calls Out Ukraine's Hypocrisy
Putin's New Truce Initiative Once Again Calls Out Ukraine's Hypocrisy
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day ceasefire is a signal of his desire to negotiate, Michael Maloof, former senior Pentagon analyst, told Sputnik.
2025-04-28T19:02+0000
2025-04-28T19:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
michael maloof
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
russia
kiev
ukraine
pentagon
kursk
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905914_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_6532c790302bc1d4324581840ab4472e.jpg
The Russian president "wants an end to the conflict and what's a more memorable time than the celebration of Victory Day on May 9," Maloof said, stressing that the truce is meant to last three days. The liberation of Kursk by Russia has stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of any leverage, increasing pressure on him to accept a ceasefire, Maloof noted. While Zelensky still clings to hopes that the UK and France might offer military support, they can do nothing without the backing of the United States, he stressed. Past experience suggests that, despite their calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, the Kiev regime has repeatedly gone back on its word, according to the pundit. The most starking examples were the 30-day moratorium on the energy infrastructure strikes and the recent Easter truce. Anyway, President Donald Trump's "overarching geostrategic idea" is to reestablish normal relations with Russia, the former Pentagon analyst concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/lavrov-schools-cbs-on-russian-diplomacy-signals-progress-in-relations-with-us-1121943816.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905914_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_563152416feefab21c148b504c851032.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin's ceasefire initiative, victory day ceasefire, putin 3-day long ceasefire, volodymyr zelensky's hypocrisy, liberation of kursk, zelensky has no cards, donald trump, us-russian relations
vladimir putin's ceasefire initiative, victory day ceasefire, putin 3-day long ceasefire, volodymyr zelensky's hypocrisy, liberation of kursk, zelensky has no cards, donald trump, us-russian relations

Putin's New Truce Initiative Once Again Calls Out Ukraine's Hypocrisy

19:02 GMT 28.04.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day ceasefire is a signal of his desire to negotiate, Michael Maloof, former senior Pentagon analyst, told Sputnik.
The Russian president "wants an end to the conflict and what's a more memorable time than the celebration of Victory Day on May 9," Maloof said, stressing that the truce is meant to last three days.
The liberation of Kursk by Russia has stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of any leverage, increasing pressure on him to accept a ceasefire, Maloof noted. While Zelensky still clings to hopes that the UK and France might offer military support, they can do nothing without the backing of the United States, he stressed.
Past experience suggests that, despite their calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, the Kiev regime has repeatedly gone back on its word, according to the pundit. The most starking examples were the 30-day moratorium on the energy infrastructure strikes and the recent Easter truce.
"We'll have to wait and see if Zelensky, as a result of his most recent discussions with Trump and coming to reality and seeing reality and having virtual agreements made between Steve Witkoff of the US and President Putin himself on the US proposal, whether Kiev will go along with that," Maloof said.
Anyway, President Donald Trump's "overarching geostrategic idea" is to reestablish normal relations with Russia, the former Pentagon analyst concluded.
Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
World
Lavrov Schools CBS on Russian Diplomacy, Signals Progress in Relations With US
Yesterday, 17:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала