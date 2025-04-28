https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putins-new-truce-initiative-once-again-calls-out-ukraines-hypocrisy-1121949916.html

Putin's New Truce Initiative Once Again Calls Out Ukraine's Hypocrisy

President Vladimir Putin's Victory Day ceasefire is a signal of his desire to negotiate, Michael Maloof, former senior Pentagon analyst, told Sputnik.

The Russian president "wants an end to the conflict and what's a more memorable time than the celebration of Victory Day on May 9," Maloof said, stressing that the truce is meant to last three days. The liberation of Kursk by Russia has stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of any leverage, increasing pressure on him to accept a ceasefire, Maloof noted. While Zelensky still clings to hopes that the UK and France might offer military support, they can do nothing without the backing of the United States, he stressed. Past experience suggests that, despite their calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, the Kiev regime has repeatedly gone back on its word, according to the pundit. The most starking examples were the 30-day moratorium on the energy infrastructure strikes and the recent Easter truce. Anyway, President Donald Trump's "overarching geostrategic idea" is to reestablish normal relations with Russia, the former Pentagon analyst concluded.

