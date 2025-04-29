https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/us-congressman-introduces-resolution-to-impeach-president-trump-1121950422.html

US Congressman Introduces Resolution to Impeach President Trump

Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of trade powers and international aggression.

US Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar from Michigan introduced a resolution on Monday seeking to impeach President Donald Trump."Today, I introduced a resolution to impeach Donald J. Trump," Thanedar said in a statement.The seven articles of impeachment accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, and violation of the First Amendment rights.The lawmaker in the statement calls the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) an "unlawful office," and accuses Trump of bribery and corruption, as well as "tyrannical overreach."Thanedar claims that Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the court, and is endangering US democracy.Another US Democratic congressman, Al Green, said on April 6 that he plans to propose an impeachment against Trump within 30 days.

