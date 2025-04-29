International
US Congressman Introduces Resolution to Impeach President Trump
US Congressman Introduces Resolution to Impeach President Trump
Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of trade powers and international aggression.
US Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar from Michigan introduced a resolution on Monday seeking to impeach President Donald Trump."Today, I introduced a resolution to impeach Donald J. Trump," Thanedar said in a statement.The seven articles of impeachment accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, and violation of the First Amendment rights.The lawmaker in the statement calls the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) an "unlawful office," and accuses Trump of bribery and corruption, as well as "tyrannical overreach."Thanedar claims that Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the court, and is endangering US democracy.Another US Democratic congressman, Al Green, said on April 6 that he plans to propose an impeachment against Trump within 30 days.
trump impeachment, democrats against trump, can trump be impeachmed, can congress impech trump, trump abuse of power
US Congressman Introduces Resolution to Impeach President Trump

03:18 GMT 29.04.2025 (Updated: 03:51 GMT 29.04.2025)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lee's Family Forum, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nev.
Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of trade powers and international aggression.
US Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar from Michigan introduced a resolution on Monday seeking to impeach President Donald Trump.
"Today, I introduced a resolution to impeach Donald J. Trump," Thanedar said in a statement.
The seven articles of impeachment accuse Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, and violation of the First Amendment rights.
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2025
Analysis
'Neocons Should Be Unhappy' as Trump Calls Out NATO, Pushes for Peace – Analyst
5 March, 14:31 GMT
The lawmaker in the statement calls the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) an "unlawful office," and accuses Trump of bribery and corruption, as well as "tyrannical overreach."
Thanedar claims that Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the court, and is endangering US democracy.
Another US Democratic congressman, Al Green, said on April 6 that he plans to propose an impeachment against Trump within 30 days.
