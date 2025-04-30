https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/eu-admits-its-stuck-under-us-tech-giants-thumb-1121956412.html
EU Admits It’s Stuck Under US Tech Giants’ Thumb
The European Union has admitted that it cannot break free from the dominance of US tech companies, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing the draft of the International Digital Strategy for Europe set to be released in June.
Brussels has reportedly admitted that freeing itself from the dominance of US tech companies is unrealistic, and that "cooperation will remain significant across the technological value chain."EU states remain dependent on US tech companies, and US President Donald Trump's stance on Europe has the bloc fearing for its sovereignty in global technologies, including social media and cloud services. Another concern is linked to the ability of US law enforcement bodies to get access to data processed by Amazon, Microsoft and Google, the paper said.The draft of the strategy also signals that the EU has very few fresh ideas that may help Europe become an important player in the global technology field, the paper added.
