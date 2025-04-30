International
Global Digital Forum to Serve as Key Tool for Spreading Knowledge and Best Practices
Global Digital Forum to Serve as Key Tool for Spreading Knowledge and Best Practices
The upcoming Global Digital Forum in Russia will become an effective tool for spreading knowledge and exchanging best practices in digital transformation, Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Russian Government Staff said.
"Digital technologies have become an integral part of enhancing efficiency in many sectors in our country – from public administration and electronic government services to healthcare and creating new opportunities in education," he said."Russian IT solutions, social platforms, and audiovisual services are constantly evolving and are in demand both within the country and abroad. Platforms like the Global Digital Forum become an effective tool for spreading knowledge and exchanging best practices in digital transformation," Grigorenko added.Key discussion topics for Russian and international experts at the Global Digital Forum will include emerging technologies, the development of artificial intelligence, overcoming the digital divide between countries, and effective methods of experience exchange.Grigorenko emphasized that digital technologies have become an essential part of improving processes in many areas in Russia – from public administration and electronic government services to healthcare and creating new opportunities in education. Grigorenko pointed out that Russian IT solutions, social platforms, and audiovisual services are constantly developing and are in demand both domestically and internationally.The Global Digital Forum will take place on June 5-6 in Nizhny Novgorod.
12:14 GMT 30.04.2025
The upcoming Global Digital Forum in Russia will become an effective tool for spreading knowledge and exchanging best practices in digital transformation, Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Russian Government Staff said.
"Digital technologies have become an integral part of enhancing efficiency in many sectors in our country – from public administration and electronic government services to healthcare and creating new opportunities in education," he said.
"Russian IT solutions, social platforms, and audiovisual services are constantly evolving and are in demand both within the country and abroad. Platforms like the Global Digital Forum become an effective tool for spreading knowledge and exchanging best practices in digital transformation," Grigorenko added.
Key discussion topics for Russian and international experts at the Global Digital Forum will include emerging technologies, the development of artificial intelligence, overcoming the digital divide between countries, and effective methods of experience exchange.
Grigorenko emphasized that digital technologies have become an essential part of improving processes in many areas in Russia – from public administration and electronic government services to healthcare and creating new opportunities in education. Grigorenko pointed out that Russian IT solutions, social platforms, and audiovisual services are constantly developing and are in demand both domestically and internationally.
The Global Digital Forum will take place on June 5-6 in Nizhny Novgorod.
