Russia's Nizhny Novgorod to Host Global Digital Forum With 1,500 International Guests
The event will serve as a platform for dialogue between representatives of Russian and international IT companies, government bodies, and the scientific and expert communities.
2025-04-30T12:10+0000
The Global Digital Forum will take place on June 5-6 in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod. It is expected to attract 1,500 foreign guests and more than 10,000 online participants.According to the press service of the Russian government, citing Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, the forum's agenda will cover pressing issues shaped by technological developments, including the impact of artificial intelligence implementation and the challenge of overcoming the gap in the speed of digital transformation between different countries. The forum will also address approaches to improving digital and media literacy across various age groups.One of the key topics will be international information security in the context of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Participants will also have the opportunity to explore the exhibition "Digital Industry of Industrial Russia" (CIPR), showcasing high-tech solutions.
