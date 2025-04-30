https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/north-korea-tests-weapon-system-of-choe-hyon-destroyer---reports-1121954959.html
North Korea Tests Weapon System of Choe Hyon Destroyer - Reports
North Korea Tests Weapon System of Choe Hyon Destroyer - Reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test of the weapon system of the Choe Hyon multi-mission destroyer, state-run media reported on Wednesday.
The first test of the weapon systems was conducted on April 28 and 29, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. Kim Jong-un watched the first test-fire together with leading officials from North Korea’s Missile Administration, the Academy of Defence Sciences, the detection and electronic warfare administration and the Nampho Shipyard, KCNA specified. On April 28, the test-fire of a supersonic cruise missile, a strategic cruise missile, an anti-aircraft missile and a 127 mm ship-based automatic gun took place. On April 29, the test-fire of a ship-to-ship tactical guided weapon, various kinds of ship-based automatic guns and smoke and electronic jamming guns took place, KCNA said. The North Korean leader stressed the need to perfect the Choe Hyon warship's weapon systems for integrated operation in a short time span.
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen the test of the weapon system of the Choe Hyon multi-mission destroyer, state-run media reported on Wednesday.
The first test of the weapon systems was conducted on April 28 and 29, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Kim Jong-un watched the first test-fire together with leading officials from North Korea’s Missile Administration, the Academy of Defence Sciences, the detection and electronic warfare administration and the Nampho Shipyard, KCNA specified.
On April 28, the test-fire of a supersonic cruise missile
, a strategic cruise missile, an anti-aircraft missile and a 127 mm ship-based automatic gun took place. On April 29, the test-fire of a ship-to-ship tactical guided weapon, various kinds of ship-based automatic guns and smoke and electronic jamming guns took place, KCNA said.
The North Korean leader stressed the need to perfect the Choe Hyon warship's weapon systems for integrated operation in a short time span.