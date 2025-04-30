https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/pakistani-information-minister-says-india-planning-attack-in-next-24-36-hours-1121955240.html

Pakistani Information Minister Says India Planning Attack in Next 24-36 Hours

Pakistani Information Minister Says India Planning Attack in Next 24-36 Hours

Sputnik International

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that India plans to launch a military strike on Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours amid worsening relations between the two countries following a terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

2025-04-30T05:06+0000

2025-04-30T05:06+0000

2025-04-30T05:06+0000

world

kashmir

conflict between india, pakistan escalates over exchange of airstrikes in kashmir

pakistan

india

provocation

allegation

attack

terrorist attack

strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102083906_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5d626e20007a096eefe335a443afa5bf.jpg

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said on X. He noted that any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response from Islamabad. On April 22, a terrorist attack took place near the town of Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other's countries, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/pakistan-does-not-want-to-start-conflict-with-india--defense-minister-1121940591.html

kashmir

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india-pakistan war, india-pakistan conflict, india-pakistan escalation, terrorist attack, kashmir, jammu, pahalgam incident