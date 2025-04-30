https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/pakistani-information-minister-says-india-planning-attack-in-next-24-36-hours-1121955240.html
Pakistani Information Minister Says India Planning Attack in Next 24-36 Hours
Pakistani Information Minister Says India Planning Attack in Next 24-36 Hours
Sputnik International
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that India plans to launch a military strike on Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours amid worsening relations between the two countries following a terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.
2025-04-30T05:06+0000
2025-04-30T05:06+0000
2025-04-30T05:06+0000
world
kashmir
conflict between india, pakistan escalates over exchange of airstrikes in kashmir
pakistan
india
provocation
allegation
attack
terrorist attack
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102083906_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5d626e20007a096eefe335a443afa5bf.jpg
"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said on X. He noted that any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response from Islamabad. On April 22, a terrorist attack took place near the town of Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other's countries, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/pakistan-does-not-want-to-start-conflict-with-india--defense-minister-1121940591.html
kashmir
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102083906_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8170c6a94dd142696ea7dae0e84d730.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
india-pakistan war, india-pakistan conflict, india-pakistan escalation, terrorist attack, kashmir, jammu, pahalgam incident
india-pakistan war, india-pakistan conflict, india-pakistan escalation, terrorist attack, kashmir, jammu, pahalgam incident
Pakistani Information Minister Says India Planning Attack in Next 24-36 Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that India plans to launch a military strike on Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours amid worsening relations between the two countries following a terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.
"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan
in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said on X.
He noted that any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response from Islamabad.
On April 22, a terrorist attack took place near the town of Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other's countries, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries.