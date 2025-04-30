Pakistani Information Minister Says India Planning Attack in Next 24-36 Hours

International
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that India plans to launch a military strike on Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours amid worsening relations between the two countries following a terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.
"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said on X. He noted that any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response from Islamabad. On April 22, a terrorist attack took place near the town of Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other's countries, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that India plans to launch a military strike on Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours amid worsening relations between the two countries following a terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.
"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said on X.
He noted that any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response from Islamabad.
On April 22, a terrorist attack took place near the town of Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other's countries, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries.
