Putin Says Victory Day Precious for All Who Cherish Memory of Immortal Feat

The 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II unites millions of people on the planet and is precious for all who cherish the sacred memory of the immortal feat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

People must oppose neo-Nazism, including by defending the historical truth about the events of World War II, for the sake of future generations, the president added. Russia and other former Soviet countries hold large-scale annual celebrations on May 9 to mark the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union. On April 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the parade.

