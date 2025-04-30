https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/putin-says-victory-day-precious-for-all-who-cherish-memory-of-immortal-feat-1121956573.html
Putin Says Victory Day Precious for All Who Cherish Memory of Immortal Feat
The 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II unites millions of people on the planet and is precious for all who cherish the sacred memory of the immortal feat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
People must oppose neo-Nazism, including by defending the historical truth about the events of World War II, for the sake of future generations, the president added. Russia and other former Soviet countries hold large-scale annual celebrations on May 9 to mark the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union. On April 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the parade.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II unites millions of people on the planet and is precious for all who cherish the sacred memory of the immortal feat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"This year we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. This holiday unites millions of people on the planet. It is dear to everyone who keeps the sacred memory of the immortal feat of the victorious generation, of the true, genuine heroes who crushed Nazism, defended their homeland and saved the peoples of Europe from enslavement," Putin said in a telegram to the participants of the third International Anti-Fascist Congress.
People must oppose neo-Nazism, including by defending the historical truth about the events of World War II, for the sake of future generations, the president added.
"We must oppose the spread of any form of racism: neo-Nazism, Russophobia, anti-Semitism, and other destructive ideologies. This is our duty to veterans and future generations, a solid foundation for building a safe and just world, equal, partnership relations between peoples," the telegram read.
Russia and other former Soviet countries hold large-scale annual celebrations on May 9 to mark the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union.
On April 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the parade.