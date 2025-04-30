https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/russia-grateful-for-us-lend-lease-during-world-war-ii-fully-repaid-it---kremlin-1121956250.html

Russia Grateful for US Lend-Lease During World War II, Fully Repaid It - Kremlin

Russia is grateful for the lend-lease provided by the United States to the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, the pivotal part of WWII, and today Moscow has fully repaid it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the lend-lease was a paid service. The Znanie educational marathon takes place from April 28-30 in 10 Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, Kazan and Moscow. The forum is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II. At the event, Peskov holds a speech on the role of the Soviet Union in liberating the world from Nazism.

