Russia is grateful for the lend-lease provided by the United States to the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, the pivotal part of WWII, and today Moscow has fully repaid it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
At the same time, the spokesman noted that the lend-lease was a paid service. The Znanie educational marathon takes place from April 28-30 in 10 Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, Kazan and Moscow. The forum is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II. At the event, Peskov holds a speech on the role of the Soviet Union in liberating the world from Nazism.
10:46 GMT 30.04.2025
The Lend-Lease monument in Fairbanks was created by famous Alaskan sculptor Richard Wallen. Opened in the summer of 2006, it features two pilots –one Soviet and one American, looking confidently toward the sky.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is grateful for the lend-lease provided by the United States to the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, the pivotal part of WWII, and today Moscow has fully repaid it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We should still be grateful to our allies. They helped us in this Victory. The famous lend-lease really helped us ... We should appreciate it and should not forget it," Peskov said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon.
At the same time, the spokesman noted that the lend-lease was a paid service.
"We as the Soviet Union and then as its legal successor, Russia, fully paid for it. Russia paid for it under [President Vladimir] Putin in 2006. In 2006 Putin made the last lend-lease payments," Peskov said.
