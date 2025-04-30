https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/russian-forces-liberate-novoye-settlement-in-dpr-1121955758.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novoye Settlement in DPR

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Novoye in the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Zapad military group liberated the settlement of Novoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 525 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 270 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia’s Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia’s Sever group of forces has eliminated up to 155 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

