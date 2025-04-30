https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/trump-reiterates-that-putin-wants-to-stop-ukraine-conflict-1121955385.html

Trump Reiterates That Putin Wants to Stop Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News, aired on his 100th day in office.

"I would say that he [Putin] would like to stop the war," Trump told ABC News' Terry Moran. "He could be tapping me along a little bit," Trump admitted, but added later on in the interview "I do believe that -- he's willing to stop the fighting." Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the start of the armed conflict in Ukraine and said that he believed that Putin had wanted to "take over the whole country [of Ukraine]." Last week, Trump criticized Volodymyr Zelensky's "inflammatory" remarks about Kiev's refusal to recognize Crimea as part of Russia, saying that they were detrimental to peace negotiations and could further prolong the Ukraine conflict. Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with US media personality Glenn Beck that Zelensky kept making increasing demands despite having no bargaining power. The US president told Beck that Putin was willing to conclude an agreement on Ukraine and was "easier to deal with than Zelensky."

