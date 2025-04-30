Russia's FSB Just Released Previously Classified Files On Hitler's Suicide
17:09 GMT 30.04.2025 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 30.04.2025)
The documents reveal the never-before-seen testimony of Heinz Linge, Hitler's valet, who was present in the Fuhrerbunker in April 1945 when the Nazi leader took his own life.
His account provides an unprecedented look into the final moments of the Fuhrer’s life.
In grip of fever: A spate of factors triggered Hitler’s suicide: “realization of the fact that it was completely pointless to continue the fight, fear of breaking out of Berlin, and his poor physical condition,” according to Linge.
False pride: Hitler took his own life not least because of “megalomania, which prevented him from bowing before the winner and sitting for talks with Red Army command.”
‘Incinerate me or else’: The Fuhrer “strictly ordered that his body be cremated, as he feared that it might be transported to Moscow, where it could be put on display.”
Doppelganger or not?: Hitler's purported doppelganger “could not commit suicide because he did not exist and also because it was impossible for Hitler to leave the Fuhrerbunker as there was only one exit from it.”
End of Fuhrer: Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops entered the heart of Nazi Germany’s capital. Shortly after, Red Army soldiers recovered his burnt remains, which were identified through dental records.