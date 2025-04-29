https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/trump-warns-ukraine-could-collapse-in-three-years-without-peace-deal-1121954635.html

Trump Warns Ukraine Could Collapse in Three Years Without Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump has said that he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to making a deal on Ukraine and is easier to negotiate with than Volodymyr Zelensky.

"When Zelenskyy was in the Oval Office. I was talking about getting it done, and he starts screaming, ‘but we need security’, meaning security, after the fact, I said, ‘security’? I don't even know if we can get this deal done," Trump said in an interview with US media personality Glenn Beck. The US president also said that he is not sure "if we can get this deal done." "He's asking for more, just more and more and more. And he doesn't have the cards. He doesn't have the cards, so hopefully he's going to get it done," Trump said. Trump pointed out that he doesn’t believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be making any steps towards resolving the conflict if he would not be back in the Oval Office. "I think he [Putin] had the idea of going all the way through," he added. "I'm just trying to end it. And I'm actually ending it, yes, for money, but I'm not ending it for that number one, I'm ending it because they're losing 5,000 people a week," he added.Trump previously said he had a deadline to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but did not disclose it. Last week, he criticized Zelensky, saying his statements on Crimea were hurting peace talks with Russia. Trump believes the situation in Ukraine is dire, and Zelensky has to either make peace or lose the entire country in three years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the coming week would be critical because the US would have to decide whether it wanted to continue to deal with the conflict in Ukraine or whether it was time to focus on other issues.

