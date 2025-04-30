https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/us-ukraine-minerals-deal-includes-possibility-of-military-aid---ukraine-prime-minister-1121959491.html

US, Ukraine Minerals Deal Includes Possibility of 'Military Aid' - Ukraine Prime Minister

US, Ukraine Minerals Deal Includes Possibility of 'Military Aid' - Ukraine Prime Minister

Sputnik International

The draft rare earths agreement between the United States and Ukraine includes the possibility of receiving "military aid," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

2025-04-30T15:16+0000

2025-04-30T15:16+0000

2025-04-30T15:16+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1b/1121503673_0:28:784:469_1920x0_80_0_0_05b8afd41d5745c9404bded05590ce31.png

"A very good, very partnership agreement, which provides huge advantages, investments and benefits for our state, provides for the opportunity to receive military assistance from the United States, which will be considered as a contribution to this fund," Shmygal said.Discussions on the Ukraine-US rare earths deal have not been finalized yet, as Kiev tried to renegotiate the terms of the agreement over the weekend, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the rare earths agreement between the United States and Ukraine will be signed within the next 24 hours.US officials have been concerned for the future of the details of deal, but the document can be signed if Ukraine wishes to return to the original terms of the agreement, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/ukraine-and-us-agree-to-exempt-repayment-of-us-aid-from-minerals-deal--prime-minister-1121945193.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukraine deal, ukraine us mineral deal