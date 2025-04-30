International
The draft rare earths agreement between the United States and Ukraine includes the possibility of receiving "military aid," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
"A very good, very partnership agreement, which provides huge advantages, investments and benefits for our state, provides for the opportunity to receive military assistance from the United States, which will be considered as a contribution to this fund," Shmygal said.Discussions on the Ukraine-US rare earths deal have not been finalized yet, as Kiev tried to renegotiate the terms of the agreement over the weekend, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the rare earths agreement between the United States and Ukraine will be signed within the next 24 hours.US officials have been concerned for the future of the details of deal, but the document can be signed if Ukraine wishes to return to the original terms of the agreement, the newspaper reported.
US, Ukraine Minerals Deal Includes Possibility of 'Military Aid' - Ukraine Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The draft rare earths agreement between the United States and Ukraine includes the possibility of receiving "military aid," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
"A very good, very partnership agreement, which provides huge advantages, investments and benefits for our state, provides for the opportunity to receive military assistance from the United States, which will be considered as a contribution to this fund," Shmygal said.
Discussions on the Ukraine-US rare earths deal have not been finalized yet, as Kiev tried to renegotiate the terms of the agreement over the weekend, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the rare earths agreement between the United States and Ukraine will be signed within the next 24 hours.
US officials have been concerned for the future of the details of deal, but the document can be signed if Ukraine wishes to return to the original terms of the agreement, the newspaper reported.
