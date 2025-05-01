https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/russia-vows-to-identify-and-punish-those-responsible-for-alyoshki-market-attack-1121963475.html

Russia Vows to Identify and Punish Those Responsible for Alyoshki Market Attack

Russia Vows to Identify and Punish Those Responsible for Alyoshki Market Attack

All those responsible and involved in Kiev's attack on a market in city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region will be identified and punished by the law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"All those responsible and involved in the current barbaric attack in Kiev will be identified and will be irrevocably punished by law. We call on the entire sane part of the international community and relevant multilateral organizations to strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack," the ministry said in a statement. This attack on Alyoshki was deliberately carried out on a holiday, the ministry said. "There is another bloody war crime committed by the Ukrainian Nazis against the civilian Russian population. It is obvious that the attack was deliberately carried out on a holiday when the residents of the city went shopping to maximize the number of victims and injured civilians. This atrocity has once again revealed the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, the focus of the current Ukrainian authorities solely on escalating the armed confrontation and disrupting any attempts at a peaceful settlement. The complete incompetence of the neo-Bandera clique was revealed again," the ministry said. The ministry stated that the deadly attack on the market in Alyoshki weighs on the consciousness of those supplying Ukraine with weapons and finances.Earlier in the day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian troops attacked the market in Alyoshki at 6:30 GMT. According to preliminary data, at least seven people were killed and more than 20 were injured, and the details of the incident are being clarified and all emergency services are working on site, the governor added. Later, local authorities told Sputnik that one person was killed and 11 injured during the shelling of the market.

