Ukraine Attacks Market in Alyoshki Town, at Least 7 Killed, Over 20 Injured - Governor

The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked a market in the town of Oleshky in the Kherson Region, and according to preliminary information, at least seven people have been killed and over 20 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
"At about 9:30 am [local time, 06:30 GMT] in Alyoshki, near the central market, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack using FPV drones on civilians. There were many people in the market at the time of the attack. According to preliminary data, at least 7 people were killed and more than 20 were injured," Saldo said on Telegram. The details of the incident are being clarified and all emergency services are working on site, the governor added. He said that on Wednesday the Ukrainian drones were dropping explosives on the homes of heads of municipal authorities and then on Thursday morning they continued the "barbaric" shelling of the market in Alyoshki.A terrorist attack criminal case has been initiated after the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a deadly attack on a market in city of Alyoshki, also known as Oleshky, in the Kherson Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.All the circumstances of the incident and the persons from among the representatives of the Ukrainian armed formations involved in the commission of this crime are being established, the official added.Local authorities told Sputnik that four people severely injured in the shelling have been hospitalized in Skadovsk and one person died on the way to hospital. The administration of Oleshky said that at the time of the attack the market was full of civilians."On a public holiday, Russian citizens did not give any reason for a shelling. People just casually came to buy goods at the market. The enemy attacked twice, with the second time targeting those being evacuated," the administration said.A three-day mourning has been declared in the Alyoshki municipal district. The mourning will last from May 1 until May 3, flags will be lowered, all entertainment and sports events have been cancelled, the local administration said. The authorities also expressed their condolences to the families of victims.
12:34 GMT 01.05.2025 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 01.05.2025)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked a market in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, and according to preliminary information, at least seven people have been killed and over 20 injured, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.
"At about 9:30 am [local time, 06:30 GMT] in Alyoshki, near the central market, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack using FPV drones on civilians. There were many people in the market at the time of the attack. According to preliminary data, at least 7 people were killed and more than 20 were injured," Saldo said on Telegram.
The details of the incident are being clarified and all emergency services are working on site, the governor added.
"Since yesterday [Wednesday] the enemy has intensified the shelling of human settlements in the Kherson Region along the Dnepr River's shoreline," the governor said.
He said that on Wednesday the Ukrainian drones were dropping explosives on the homes of heads of municipal authorities and then on Thursday morning they continued the "barbaric" shelling of the market in Alyoshki.
A terrorist attack criminal case has been initiated after the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a deadly attack on a market in city of Alyoshki, also known as Oleshky, in the Kherson Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.
"The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act), after the attack of the armed forces of Ukraine on the Kherson region," Petrenko said on Telegram.
All the circumstances of the incident and the persons from among the representatives of the Ukrainian armed formations involved in the commission of this crime are being established, the official added.
Local authorities told Sputnik that four people severely injured in the shelling have been hospitalized in Skadovsk and one person died on the way to hospital. The administration of Oleshky said that at the time of the attack the market was full of civilians.
"On a public holiday, Russian citizens did not give any reason for a shelling. People just casually came to buy goods at the market. The enemy attacked twice, with the second time targeting those being evacuated," the administration said.
A three-day mourning has been declared in the Alyoshki municipal district. The mourning will last from May 1 until May 3, flags will be lowered, all entertainment and sports events have been cancelled, the local administration said. The authorities also expressed their condolences to the families of victims.