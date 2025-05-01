https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/tesla-looking-for-ceo-to-remove-elon-musk---reports-1121961002.html

Tesla Looking for CEO to Remove Elon Musk - Reports

The board of directors of car automaker Tesla has begun a search for a successor to Elon Musk as CEO amid falling stock prices and investor dissatisfaction with Musk's focus on the White House, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Board members have reached out to several executive search firms to develop a formal process for finding Tesla's next CEO, the report noted.

