https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-says-hell-nominate-mike-waltz-to-be-next-us-ambassador-to-un-amid-security-reshuffle-1121965285.html

Trump Says He'll Nominate Mike Waltz to Be Next US Ambassador to UN Amid Security Reshuffle

Trump Says He'll Nominate Mike Waltz to Be Next US Ambassador to UN Amid Security Reshuffle

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday he intends to nominate Mike Waltz as the next US Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

2025-05-01T18:53+0000

2025-05-01T18:53+0000

2025-05-01T18:56+0000

americas

us

mike waltz

donald trump

yemen

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121965127_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac17a135068cf202c84e49e82db46aa.jpg

Earlier in the day, US media reported that National Security Advisor Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong would be expected to leave their posts in the wake of the Signal chat scandal that blew up in late March, shortly after the US started bombing Yemen. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," the president added. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be tasked with temporarily serving as National Security Advisor, while maintaining his leadership at the State Department, Trump added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/pentagon-chief-shares-data-on-yemen-strikes-in-yet-another-chat---reports-1121901499.html

americas

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

where is mike waltz going, why was mike waltz dismissed, where is trump putting mike waltz