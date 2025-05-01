https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-says-hell-nominate-mike-waltz-to-be-next-us-ambassador-to-un-amid-security-reshuffle-1121965285.html
Trump Says He'll Nominate Mike Waltz to Be Next US Ambassador to UN Amid Security Reshuffle
WASHINGTON, May 1 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday he intends to nominate Mike Waltz as the next US Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
Earlier in the day, US media reported that National Security Advisor Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong would be expected to leave their posts in the wake of the Signal chat scandal that blew up in late March, shortly after the US started bombing Yemen. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," the president added. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be tasked with temporarily serving as National Security Advisor, while maintaining his leadership at the State Department, Trump added.
Trump Says He'll Nominate Mike Waltz to Be Next US Ambassador to UN Amid Security Reshuffle
Earlier in the day, US media reported that National Security Advisor Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong would be expected to leave their posts in the wake of the Signal chat scandal
that blew up in late March, shortly after the US started bombing Yemen.
"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.
"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," the president added.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be tasked with temporarily serving as National Security Advisor, while maintaining his leadership at the State Department, Trump added.