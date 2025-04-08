https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/russian-forces-liberate-guevo-settlement-in-kursk-region---mod-1121837696.html
Russian Forces Liberate Guevo in Kursk Region, Opening Path to Strengthen Offensive Towards Sumy
Russian Forces Liberate Guevo in Kursk Region, Opening Path to Strengthen Offensive Towards Sumy
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have regained control of the settlement of Guevo in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-04-08T11:11+0000
2025-04-08T11:11+0000
2025-04-08T12:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
russia
nato
russian armed forces
liberation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg
"During the offensive, units of Battlegroup Sever have liberated the settlement of Guevo in the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement. Following the mop-up operations, Russia's 22nd motorized rifle regiment found a large number of NATO-made weapons and ammunition, an officer of the Sever group of forces told Sputnik. The Russian flag was hoisted over Guevo. The officer described the liberation of Guevo as an important step that will help drive the offensive deeper behind the enemy lines. On August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Over the past weeks, the Russian military has intensified the counteroffensive and regained control of numerous settlements, including the border town of Sudzha.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250404/russian-troops-liberate-the-settlements-of-rozovka-and-uspenovka-in-donetsk-1121740393.html
kursk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2572fb9f31c1796de3cfebecdbc42ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, kursk region, russian defense ministry, liberate
russian forces, kursk region, russian defense ministry, liberate
Russian Forces Liberate Guevo in Kursk Region, Opening Path to Strengthen Offensive Towards Sumy
11:11 GMT 08.04.2025 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 08.04.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have regained control of the settlement of Guevo in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During the offensive, units of Battlegroup Sever have liberated the settlement of Guevo in the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Following the mop-up operations, Russia's 22nd motorized rifle regiment found a large number of NATO-made weapons and ammunition, an officer of the Sever group of forces told Sputnik.
The Russian flag was hoisted over Guevo. The officer described the liberation of Guevo as an important step that will help drive the offensive deeper behind the enemy lines.
"Thanks to the liberation of Guevo, the Russian armed forces will be able to push deeper in the neighboring areas, towards the Sumy region," the officer said.
On August 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces
crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Over the past weeks, the Russian military has intensified the counteroffensive and regained control of numerous settlements, including the border town of Sudzha.