US Democrats Call for Probe Into SpaceX's Involvement in Golden Dome Missile Defense

US Democratic lawmakers have called for a review of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's role in the Golden Dome missile defense project, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the lawmakers' letter to acting US Defense Department Inspector General Steven Stebbins.

In the letter, 42 Democrats, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Greg Casar, requested a probe into the project's procurement process, citing concerns over Musk's SpaceX involvement. The request comes after the news agency reported that the space company is a frontrunner to win a substantial part of the project. They also expressed concern that the company's proposed "subscription model," a plan under which the White House would pay for the access to the technologies and not for ownership over it, can limit the government's control over the system's development and pricing and "give Mr. Musk unacceptable ongoing leverage over United States national security." According to US President Donald Trump's executive order, issued on January 27, the Golden Dome architecture should include plans to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles; accelerate the deployment of hypersonic and ballistic space-based tracking sensors; and develop and deploy space-based interceptors capable of intercepting missiles during the boost phase.

