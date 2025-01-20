https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/trump-says-he-would-order-military-to-create-iron-dome-to-protect-us-1121469249.html

Trump Says He Would Order Military to Create 'Iron Dome' to Protect US

US President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to instruct the armed forces to develop and build the Iron Dome missile defense system to protect the country's territory.

"I will instruct our military to begin building the great Iron Dome missile defense shield, which will be made entirely in the United States," Trump said at a rally in Washington on the eve of his inauguration. Trump added that developing national defense would be one of the key priorities of his new administration.Donald Trump said that after his inauguration, he intended to end the conflict in Ukraine and make efforts to prevent World War III.He also stressed that his administration intended to cut taxes, bring thousands of factories back to the United States, and modernize the armed forces.Trump praised Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals in his pre-inauguration speech.Trump said he intends to cancel all of the "foolish and radical" executive orders of his predecessor Joe Biden's administration immediately after his inauguration."Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office. Oh, you're going to have a lot of fun watching television," Trump said at a rally of his supporters in Washington on the eve of the inauguration.Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessor's policies, declaring his readiness to radically reconsider decisions made over the previous four years.Donald Trump said his administration would immediately begin to address the problem of illegal migration, promising to stop the "invasion" with Mexico by the evening of January 20."We have to set our country on the proper course. By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt," Trump said at a rally of his supporters in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.Donald Trump announced that his administration would use emergency powers to support major artificial intelligence (AI) projects, focusing on cheaper energy resources for energy-intensive AI projects.Donald Trump said Apple CEO Tim Cook was planning a "massive investment" in the country's economy thanks to the presidential election results."Today, I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said they're going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win," Trump said during a speech to his supporters in Washington on the eve of the inauguration.Trump added that the popular TikTok platform, blocked in the US less than a day ago, was now available again.Donald Trump promised his supporters to end "four long years of American decline" as he takes office on Monday.Trump also promised his supporters to stop the invasion at the southern border, return the country's wealth, and "unlock" domestic oil production."We're going to stop the invasion at our borders. We're going to reclaim our wealth. We're going to unlock the liquid gold that's right under our feet," he said.Trump emphasized his intention to return "law and order" to American cities, restore patriotism in schools, and "get the radical left, woke ideologies the hell out of our military and our government.""We need it all back. Once and for all, we are going to end the reign of the failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington," he added.Before his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump will have morning tea with outgoing US leader Joe Biden, and will hold a farewell ceremony for him after the event.The day Trump takes office will begin with a church service, according to the official schedule. Then, Trump is expected for tea at the White House.Trump will take the oath of office at noon local time (17:00 GMT). The Republican will use the family Bible given to him in 1955, as well as the Bible on which Abraham Lincoln swore in 1861. This tome has only been used three times: by Barack Obama at his two inaugurations and by Trump at his first. At exactly noon, Trump's presidential term will already begin, regardless of whether he manages to pronounce the oath.Due to cold weather, the ceremony was moved inside the Capitol, the last time this happened was in 1985. The event usually takes place outside.After the oath of office, there will be a farewell to the former White House leadership, Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.Then Trump will sign the first executive orders and nominations and communicate with the leadership of Congress.There will be a small review of troops and a parade in honor of the new president.Trump will go to the White House, where he will sign another batch of documents in the Oval Office.The day will end with three balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Ball and the Starlight Ball, where Trump will give a speech.

