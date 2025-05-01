https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us-national-security-shake-up-waltz-and-wong-to-leave-posts-after-signal-chat-scandal-1121964328.html
US National Security Shake-Up: Waltz and Wong to Leave Posts After Signal Chat Scandal
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are expected to leave their posts in the wake of the Signal chat scandal, CBS reported on Thursday, citing sources.
They are set to depart as early as Thursday, the broadcaster said. Additional resignations are likely to follow, the report said.
