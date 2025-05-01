International
WATCH LIVE: Seventh International Music Festival 'Road to Yalta' Final
Ukraine Peace Process Moving Forward, Deal ‘Closer’ – US National Security Advisor
While the Ukraine peace process is moving forward and a deal is becoming "closer and closer," it is essential for both sides to want peace and to come to the table to finalize it, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Thursday.
"The process is moving forward. Sometimes it ebbs and flows… We are moving closer and closer," Waltz told Fox News. "Russia needs to come to the table. Both sides have to want peace. Both sides have to want to stop the fighting, and we think there is still a deal to be had," Waltz added.Iran has to understand that US President Donald Trump wants peace and is ready to make a deal on its nuclear program, Waltz said.US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is waiting for Tehran to come "back to the table," he added."Not only can [Iran] not have a nuclear weapon, it cannot provide funding, resources, missiles and assistance to a terrorist organization that is attacking international shipping, attacking United States assets, shooting at our planes. Enough is enough," Waltz said.
Ukraine Peace Process Moving Forward, Deal ‘Closer’ – US National Security Advisor

13:51 GMT 01.05.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – While the Ukraine peace process is moving forward and a deal is becoming "closer and closer," it is essential for both sides to want peace and to come to the table to finalize it, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Thursday.
"The process is moving forward. Sometimes it ebbs and flows… We are moving closer and closer," Waltz told Fox News.
"Russia needs to come to the table. Both sides have to want peace. Both sides have to want to stop the fighting, and we think there is still a deal to be had," Waltz added.
Iran has to understand that US President Donald Trump wants peace and is ready to make a deal on its nuclear program, Waltz said.
"Iran needs to get the message that it can be a responsible country. That the president the United States wants peace, [that] he is ready to make a deal," Waltz said.
US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is waiting for Tehran to come "back to the table," he added.
"Not only can [Iran] not have a nuclear weapon, it cannot provide funding, resources, missiles and assistance to a terrorist organization that is attacking international shipping, attacking United States assets, shooting at our planes. Enough is enough," Waltz said.
