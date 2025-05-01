International
WATCH LIVE: Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: 'Trojan Horse' for Creating a Frozen Conflict?
The US and Ukraine signed a minerals deal Wednesday which President Trump promised would "protect" the $350 billion he said Washington had sunk into propping up Kiev to date in the proxy war against Russia. Sputnik asked a veteran journalist specializing in conflict studies about the agreement's fine print.
15:29 GMT 01.05.2025
The agreement simply doesn’t add up on the financial side of things, says Daffodil International University journalism professor Dr. Greg Simons.
“What this means is this façade is a distraction from the real intent, which is not financial – it’s geopolitical, because the US is still pursuing its primary geostrategic objective, which is to maintain primacy, that is, its hegemony, globally” after proving unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield, Simons stressed.

Mineral Riches Will Take Years If Not Decades to Develop

If they lie in Russia’s new territories, for example, the US can basically forget about them, Simons says.
“And if you look how the US manages its client states, this means to keep Ukraine as a client state, which is both obedient to US demands and dictates, but also is under the direct protection as a protectorate of the United States because of the presence of these minerals,” the academic noted.

Terms Left Deliberately Vague and Weasel-Worded

“If something is vague, it can be interpreted to mean whatever you want it to mean,” Simons pointed out.
“This is an attempt at card stacking, because currently the playing field is definitely in Russia’s favor and against the United States and Ukraine.”
The deal “will most definitely mean a continued arming, supplying, training, equipping of the Ukrainian forces for a future war against Russia” if a ceasefire is agreed, Simons believes.

Is Trump’s Peace Push Even Real?

The new US-Ukraine mineral deal looks like “an attempt to try and create a smokescreen” about US intentions to “lure Russia” into a disadvantageous peace, Simons said. The professor doesn’t expect Moscow to fall into the trap.
“If you look at Trump, he’s been active during his presidency in arming Ukrainians against Russia. I mean he’s been…boasting how he gave them Javelins to use against Russia,” the academic pointed out.
