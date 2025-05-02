https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/moldovas-ex-prime-minister-calls-gutsuls-arrest-absurdity-that-harms-national-reputation-1121967969.html

Moldova’s Ex-Prime Minister Calls Gutsul’s Arrest ‘Absurdity’ That Harms National Reputation

Former Moldovan Prime Minister and leader of the Future of Moldova opposition party, Vasile Tarlev, on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, calling the incident an "absurd" abuse that harms Moldova’s image on the world stage.

Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. The authorities’ actions towards Gutsul are excessive, Tarlev argued, adding that such actions undermine citizens' trust in state institutions and threaten the country's stability. Gagauz-Moldovan relations deteriorated after Gutsul of Moldova's opposition Sor party was elected head of Gagauzia in spring 2023. In June, following a long conflict between the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity and the pro-Russian Sor, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to recognize the opposition party as unconstitutional, while the ruling party vowed to probe the election results in Gagauzia. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has refused to sign a decree to include Gutsul in the cabinet.

moldova's ex-prime minister, arrest of yevgenia gutsul, moldova’s image on the world stage