International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/moldovas-ex-prime-minister-calls-gutsuls-arrest-absurdity-that-harms-national-reputation-1121967969.html
Moldova’s Ex-Prime Minister Calls Gutsul’s Arrest ‘Absurdity’ That Harms National Reputation
Moldova’s Ex-Prime Minister Calls Gutsul’s Arrest ‘Absurdity’ That Harms National Reputation
Sputnik International
Former Moldovan Prime Minister and leader of the Future of Moldova opposition party, Vasile Tarlev, on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, calling the incident an "absurd" abuse that harms Moldova’s image on the world stage.
2025-05-02T13:34+0000
2025-05-02T13:34+0000
world
maia sandu
moldova
gagauzia
chisinau
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_0:0:2263:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_b25c594efef4641e32607dbbf09ae7bb.jpg
Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. The authorities’ actions towards Gutsul are excessive, Tarlev argued, adding that such actions undermine citizens' trust in state institutions and threaten the country's stability. Gagauz-Moldovan relations deteriorated after Gutsul of Moldova's opposition Sor party was elected head of Gagauzia in spring 2023. In June, following a long conflict between the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity and the pro-Russian Sor, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to recognize the opposition party as unconstitutional, while the ruling party vowed to probe the election results in Gagauzia. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has refused to sign a decree to include Gutsul in the cabinet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/moldovas-political-witch-hunt-persecution-of-gagauzias-gutsul-1121883670.html
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/11/1121882981_12:0:2263:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4a3d407cc14b05abbbeb18131d78dbbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova's ex-prime minister, arrest of yevgenia gutsul, moldova’s image on the world stage
moldova's ex-prime minister, arrest of yevgenia gutsul, moldova’s image on the world stage

Moldova’s Ex-Prime Minister Calls Gutsul’s Arrest ‘Absurdity’ That Harms National Reputation

13:34 GMT 02.05.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankHead of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul.
Head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Former Moldovan Prime Minister and leader of the Future of Moldova opposition party, Vasile Tarlev, on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, calling the incident an "absurd" abuse that harms Moldova’s image on the world stage.
Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure.
"I believe that this is an abuse, an absurdity that has damaged the image of our state - both inside and outside the country, from any point of view. If there were grounds, it would have been possible to restrict [Gutsul] from leaving the country, to impose a ban on leaving the place of residence or, in extreme cases, to use a bracelet. But when a woman, a mother of two minor children, is put in prison, this is no longer justice, but cruelty," Tarlev was quoted by the GRT broadcaster as saying.
The authorities’ actions towards Gutsul are excessive, Tarlev argued, adding that such actions undermine citizens' trust in state institutions and threaten the country's stability.
Gagauz-Moldovan relations deteriorated after Gutsul of Moldova's opposition Sor party was elected head of Gagauzia in spring 2023. In June, following a long conflict between the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity and the pro-Russian Sor, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to recognize the opposition party as unconstitutional, while the ruling party vowed to probe the election results in Gagauzia. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has refused to sign a decree to include Gutsul in the cabinet.
Head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
World
Moldova’s Political Witch Hunt: Persecution of Gagauzia’s Gutsul
17 April, 13:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала