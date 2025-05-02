International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Establishing 'Buffer Zone' in Border Areas of Sumy Region - MoD
Russian Forces Establishing 'Buffer Zone' in Border Areas of Sumy Region - MoD
Russian forces are creating a "buffer zone" on the territory of the border areas of the Sumy region of Ukraine after the complete liberation of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
"Units of the North group of forces have completed the defeat of the armed forces of Ukraine formations in the Kursk Region. In the course of active offensive operations, the Gornal settlement of the Kursk Region, the last settlement under the control of Ukrainian militants, was liberated. The creation of a 'buffer zone' on the territory of the border areas of the Sumy region of Ukraine continues," the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,970 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The enemy has lost up to 2,970 servicepeople, 20 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and a M113 armored personnel carrier. A total of 36 vehicles and 20 field artillery guns were destroyed," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,790 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 1,630 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 1,220 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry said.Over the past week, Kiev has lost over 600 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, the statement read.Russia’s Battlegroup Sever vhas eliminated over 1,530 Ukrainian fighters over the past week, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces have destroyed 1,306 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, 36 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs, five US-made HIMARS projectiles and two S-200 surface-to-air guided missiles converted to hit ground targets over the past week, the ministry said.The Russian army has conducted seven group strikes with high-precision weapons and attack drones on the infrastructure of the Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, military airfields, ammunition depots, electronic reconnaissance systems, drone depots and production sites, and deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, the statement read.Over the past seven days, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation has destroyed one US-made Willard speedboat, three uncrewed surface vehicles and damaged one vehicle, the ministry said.
10:27 GMT 02.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces are creating a "buffer zone" on the territory of the border areas of the Sumy region of Ukraine after the complete liberation of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the North group of forces have completed the defeat of the armed forces of Ukraine formations in the Kursk Region. In the course of active offensive operations, the Gornal settlement of the Kursk Region, the last settlement under the control of Ukrainian militants, was liberated. The creation of a 'buffer zone' on the territory of the border areas of the Sumy region of Ukraine continues," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,970 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy has lost up to 2,970 servicepeople, 20 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and a M113 armored personnel carrier. A total of 36 vehicles and 20 field artillery guns were destroyed," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,790 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 1,630 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 1,220 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry said.
Over the past week, Kiev has lost over 600 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, the statement read.
Russia’s Battlegroup Sever vhas eliminated over 1,530 Ukrainian fighters over the past week, the ministry said.
Russian air defense forces have destroyed 1,306 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, 36 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs, five US-made HIMARS projectiles and two S-200 surface-to-air guided missiles converted to hit ground targets over the past week, the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Guevo in Kursk Region, Opening Path to Strengthen Offensive Towards Sumy
The Russian army has conducted seven group strikes with high-precision weapons and attack drones on the infrastructure of the Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, military airfields, ammunition depots, electronic reconnaissance systems, drone depots and production sites, and deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, the statement read.
"The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force," the ministry also said.
Over the past seven days, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation has destroyed one US-made Willard speedboat, three uncrewed surface vehicles and damaged one vehicle, the ministry said.
