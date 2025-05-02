https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/ukraine-conflict-not-going-to-end-any-time-soon---vance-1121965753.html
Ukraine Conflict 'Not Going to End Any Time Soon' - Vance
US Vice President JD Vance said Russia and Ukraine know each other's terms for peace, and it is up to Moscow and Kiev to reach a deal.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance said Russia and Ukraine know each other's terms for peace, and it is up to Moscow and Kiev to reach a deal.
"For three years, these sides have fought, and each of them has said, no peace, we're going to fight until the other guys are basically knocked out. What we've seen now in the last couple of weeks is each side has put down. This is our peace proposal. The Ukrainians did it. The Russians did it. And now I think the question is to see whether we can actually find some middle ground here for these guys to bring this conflict to a close," Vance boasted about a ‘deal’ that doesn't exist.
He said it would be up to Russia and Ukraine to decide.
"It’s not going anywhere. It’s not going to end any time soon," Vance emphasized.
“When I say this deal, I mean getting these guys to actually propose a peace settlement,” Vance said — blissfully unaware that Ukraine ditched the 2015 Minsk Agreements and the 2022 Istanbul peace deal, and has repeatedly ignored Russia’s calls for talks — including President Vladimir Putin’s 2024 peace proposal.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
Moscow says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement
and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. The top diplomat has called the US and NATO out for not only supplying weapons to Kiev, but also training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has stated that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace talks.