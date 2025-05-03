International
Australia's Labor Snags Victory as Dutton's Hawkish Strategy Falls Flat
Australia’s Labor Snags Victory as Dutton’s Hawkish Strategy Falls Flat
Anthony Albanese and his Labor party have pulled off a comeback win in Australia's federal election, beating the right-wing Coalition to keep the PM seat.
2025-05-03
2025-05-03T15:58+0000
Back in January, polls had Labor sinking - trailing 47% to 53% per a Roy Morgan poll. So, what happened? Dutton’s Tough Talk
Australia’s Labor Snags Victory as Dutton’s Hawkish Strategy Falls Flat

15:58 GMT 03.05.2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, gestures as Opposition leader Peter Dutton watches during their TV debate in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, gestures as Opposition leader Peter Dutton watches during their TV debate in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2025
© AP Photo / Jason Edwards
Anthony Albanese and his Labor party have pulled off a comeback win in Australia’s federal election, beating the right-wing Coalition to keep the PM seat.
Back in January, polls had Labor sinking - trailing 47% to 53% per a Roy Morgan poll.
So, what happened?
Peter Dutton tried to channel Donald Trump with a “Make Australia Great Again” slogan, but it fell flat, especially as the US president unleashed his tariff war
Labor gained ground by framing him as “DOGE-y Dutton,” and warning of economic instability under a Coalition government
By late April polls showed Labor leading by up to nine points
Dutton faced the ultimate humiliation - losing his own long-held seat in Dickson
Dutton’s Tough Talk
The hardliner pushed for ramped-up military aid to Ukraine
Vowed as PM to “lobby the President of the United States to reconsider his position in relation to Ukraine because I think it is in all of our collective best interest if we are able to provide support to Ukraine.”
Singled out China as the biggest threat to Australia's national security at the final leaders’ debate.
Claimed: “The only way that you can preserve peace is to prepare for war.”
