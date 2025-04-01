https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/unsafe-to-hold-un-climate-session-in-toxic-australia--expert-1121724292.html

Unsafe to Hold UN Climate Session in 'Toxic' Australia — Expert

Holding the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Australia is unsafe as the country is becoming toxic country, Professor Alexei Martynov told Sputnik.

Australia's hosting of the next UN climate change conference is "unsafe" as the country is a "toxic" environment for debate, says a leading Russian academic.Alexei Martynov, Associate Professor of the Financial University under the Government of Russia, Director of the International Institute of Modern States, told Sputnik that Australia remains a British "protectorate" after 124 years of independence."There is nothing to hold there, it is unsafe for everyone, and not only in terms of physical security, obtaining or not obtaining visas," the academic added.He said Australia had become toxic despite its outward show of tolerance."It's not just anti-Russian. It is becoming an anti-Semitic country," Martynov warned. "For the past two years, many Russian Jews who moved to Australia in different years for different reasons are returning to Russia because it is becoming unsafe in Australia in terms of the manifestation of intense anti-Semitism."Australia and NATO member Turkey have both offered to host the 31st UNFCC Conference of the Parties (COP31) in 2026. The decision will be taken at COP30, which will be held in Belem, Brazil, from November 10 to 21 this year.The venue of the conferences rotates between regions.Martynov accused Australia of segregation against aboriginal peoples like the Torres Strait Islanders, which the Australian government does not protect from the effects of climate change."There is a strict segregation of the indigenous people there," said the commentator "They did not want to protect them and they never will. This is a wildly misanthropic ideology, they are white descendants of the British colonizers."Australia also violates of indigenous peoples' rights by planning energy projects on their lands, which is typical of Western countries."If they need it, they can do anything," said Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies.He highlighted plans to mine coal in Australia for decades to come, despite the country's stated climate commitments."They have it as a sovereign country that proceeds for its own benefit, and everyone else should do as they say," Bruter explained.

