Iran, Hezbollah Accuse Israel of Seeking to Break Syria Apart With Constant Strikes
Iran, Hezbollah Accuse Israel of Seeking to Break Syria Apart With Constant Strikes
Israel continues to step up its attacks on Syria, carrying out over 700 strikes against the country and expanding the territories it directly occupies beyond the Golan Heights following the December 2024 fall of the Assad government.
The attacks also facilitate Israel’s ongoing “genocide” in Palestine, and aggression against Lebanon, Baghaei added.Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah issued a similar statement Saturday, saying bombings are a part of a broader Israeli strategy aimed at destabilizing Syria, inciting sectarian violence and breaking the country apart.
Debris is scattered at the site of an Israeli strike on a military airbase near Hama, Syria, Thursday, April 3, 2025.
Israel continues to step up its attacks on Syria, carrying out over 700 strikes against the country and expanding the territories it directly occupies beyond the Golan Heights following the December 2024 fall of the Assad government.
“It is clear to everyone that the main goal of the occupying regime is to destroy and eliminate the defensive, economic, and infrastructural capabilities of Syria as an independent country, so that [Israel] can pursue its malicious interests in this country and the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday.
The attacks also facilitate Israel’s ongoing “genocide” in Palestine, and aggression against Lebanon, Baghaei added.
Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah issued a similar statement Saturday, saying bombings are a part of a broader Israeli strategy aimed at destabilizing Syria, inciting sectarian violence and breaking the country apart.
Sanctions Relief in Sight? Syria Plays Nice With US Demands
26 April, 2025
World
Sanctions Relief in Sight? Syria Plays Nice With US Demands
26 April, 11:21 GMT
