https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/iran-hezbollah-accuse-israel-of-seeking-to-break-syria-apart-with-constant-strikes-1121973926.html
Iran, Hezbollah Accuse Israel of Seeking to Break Syria Apart With Constant Strikes
Iran, Hezbollah Accuse Israel of Seeking to Break Syria Apart With Constant Strikes
Sputnik International
Israel continues to step up its attacks on Syria, carrying out over 700 strikes against the country and expanding the territories it directly occupies beyond the Golan Heights following the December 2024 fall of the Assad government.
2025-05-03T16:22+0000
2025-05-03T16:22+0000
2025-05-03T16:22+0000
world
middle east
bashar assad
israel
syria
golan heights
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121973758_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b74ccbf31e8256218215831aee2edad2.jpg
The attacks also facilitate Israel’s ongoing “genocide” in Palestine, and aggression against Lebanon, Baghaei added.Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah issued a similar statement Saturday, saying bombings are a part of a broader Israeli strategy aimed at destabilizing Syria, inciting sectarian violence and breaking the country apart.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/sanctions-relief-in-sight-syria-plays-nice-with-us-demands---1121934975.html
israel
syria
golan heights
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121973758_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e12176022611cee8b08f2edabc4194f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why is israel attacking syria, what does iran say about israeli attacks on syria
why is israel attacking syria, what does iran say about israeli attacks on syria
Iran, Hezbollah Accuse Israel of Seeking to Break Syria Apart With Constant Strikes
Israel continues to step up its attacks on Syria, carrying out over 700 strikes against the country and expanding the territories it directly occupies beyond the Golan Heights following the December 2024 fall of the Assad government.
“It is clear to everyone that the main goal of the occupying regime is to destroy and eliminate the defensive, economic, and infrastructural capabilities of Syria as an independent country, so that [Israel] can pursue its malicious interests in this country and the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said
Saturday.
The attacks also facilitate Israel’s ongoing “genocide” in Palestine, and aggression against Lebanon, Baghaei added.
Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah issued a similar statement Saturday, saying bombings are a part of a broader Israeli strategy
aimed at destabilizing Syria, inciting sectarian violence and breaking the country apart.