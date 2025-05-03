International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/ukraine-loses-up-to-460-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1121972093.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-05-03T11:33+0000
2025-05-03T11:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
m113
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_0:109:3256:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab1a2f905b7cf3adefd2667798f2a3b.jpg
"The enemy has lost up to 460 servicemen, a French-made AMX tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, one M113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and field artillery guns, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said. Kiev lost up to 170 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, and the same number of troops in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry's statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/ukraine-loses-up-to-350-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-center-group---russian-military-1121893684.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab4db7ac6e226784a52b277f769dc4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry
ukraine loses, ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry

Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

11:33 GMT 03.05.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovA Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The enemy has lost up to 460 servicemen, a French-made AMX tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, one M113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and field artillery guns, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.
Kiev lost up to 170 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, and the same number of troops in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry's statement.
A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 350 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group - Russian Military
19 April, 13:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала