Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The enemy has lost up to 460 servicemen, a French-made AMX tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, one M113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and field artillery guns, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said. Kiev lost up to 170 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, and the same number of troops in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry's statement.

