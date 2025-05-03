https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/ukraine-loses-up-to-460-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1121972093.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-05-03T11:33+0000
2025-05-03T11:33+0000
2025-05-03T11:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
m113
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_0:109:3256:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab1a2f905b7cf3adefd2667798f2a3b.jpg
"The enemy has lost up to 460 servicemen, a French-made AMX tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, one M113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and field artillery guns, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said. Kiev lost up to 170 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, and the same number of troops in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry's statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/ukraine-loses-up-to-350-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-center-group---russian-military-1121893684.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ab4db7ac6e226784a52b277f769dc4b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry
ukraine loses, ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The enemy has lost up to 460 servicemen, a French-made AMX tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 235 Ukrainian soldiers, one M113 armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and field artillery guns, while Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.
Kiev lost
up to 170 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, and the same number of troops in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry's statement.