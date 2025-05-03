https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/ukraines-air-and-naval-drone-and-cruise-missile-attack-on-russias-novorossiysk-what-we-know-1121970998.html

Ukraine’s Air and Naval Drone and Cruise Missile Attack on Russia’s Novorossiysk: What We Know

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a missile hazard signal ran out across the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

Russia’s military reported that it had repelled a large-scale aerial and naval drone and cruise missile attack targeting local infrastructure.According to the MOD:City and regional authorities indicated that five civilians, including two children, were injured after eight apartments in two multi-story buildings suffered damage. A state of emergency was declared.Drone fragments also fell in the villages of Taman, Yurovka and Tsibanobalka, with private houses damaged, but no casualties reported.The KSK grain terminal in Novorossiysk Sea Port, one of Russia’s main grain export terminals, reported a fire triggered by UAV debris, which damaged three tanks. The fire was extinguished with the help of Ministry of Emergency Situations firefighters.No casualties were reported, and the terminals are operating as normal, the Delo Group of companies reported.The Novorossiysk port is a key regional and global foodstuffs transit hub. Millions of tons of grains are exported through its terminals each year, including to food-insecure countries in the Global South. Later this month, a new logistical route to West Africa, the Novorossiysk-Lagos route, is set to be launched.

