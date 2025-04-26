International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/new-gateway-to-africa-russia-nigeria-trade-route-will-shake-up-global-trade-1121937317.html
New Gateway to Africa: Russia-Nigeria Trade Route Will Shake Up Global Trade
New Gateway to Africa: Russia-Nigeria Trade Route Will Shake Up Global Trade
Sputnik International
Russia’s trade mission in Nigeria has announced the launch of a new maritime logistical route that will connect Russia, West Africa, and even North and South America, and cut container shipping delivery costs by up to half.
2025-04-26T16:07+0000
2025-04-26T16:07+0000
africa
russia
business
nigeria
brics
sahel region
trade
maritime
shipping
shipping operators
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121937472_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_7ae3e7f70b385e2c111d7b7ca3ba1d87.jpg
The roughly 5,350 nautical mile (9890 km) route originates in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, running south and west through the Mediterranean, past Gibraltar and around and down the west coast of Africa to the strategic Nigerian port of Lagos.The first sea voyage from Novorossiysk to Lagos is scheduled for May 15, with a formal launch set for mid-June.The previously existing rate for container delivery of $8,000-9,000 will be reduced by almost half, according to the Russian trade mission.Logistical ManagementThe new route will be managed by A7 African Cargo Line, a Russian freight transport specialist.In the first stage, the route will operate two chartered 700-TEU container ships (freight capacity: 700 standard 20-foot containers).In the future, it’s expected to extend to Senegal’s Dakar port, another major port in West Africa.Strategic SignificanceThe route is expected to dramatically strengthen Russia’s economic and strategic cooperation potential with West African countries.Nigeria is now a BRICS partner, while the neighboring Alliance of Sahel States (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso) has sought closer ties with Russia after kicking out French military forces and rejecting Paris's monetary and economic control.In Nigeria’s case, the new route highlights another element in the country's cautious, gradual shift away from former Western colonial masters toward new partners.Besides the new maritime trade route, budding Russian-Nigerian ties already include growing finance, investment, energy, communications, cybersecurity and defense cooperation. Russia-Nigeria trade reached over $1.4 billion in 2024, with trade with Africa as a whole hitting $24.5 billion the same year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/france-plans-to-close-permanent-military-bases-in-senegal-by-summer---reports-1121453983.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/new-membership--partners-how-brics-expanded-in-2025-1121463955.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/how-the-new-sahel-bloc-challenges-western-neocolonialism-1121254281.html
africa
russia
nigeria
sahel region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121937472_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd83cc9304c7ab28a533c8a1ff58f90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is russia-nigeria trade, do russia and nigeria have a dedicated trade artery, what is the novorossiysk-lagos trade route
what is russia-nigeria trade, do russia and nigeria have a dedicated trade artery, what is the novorossiysk-lagos trade route

New Gateway to Africa: Russia-Nigeria Trade Route Will Shake Up Global Trade

16:07 GMT 26.04.2025
© Photo : Nigerian Ports AuthorityLagos Port. Photo by Nigerian Ports Authority.
Lagos Port. Photo by Nigerian Ports Authority. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
© Photo : Nigerian Ports Authority
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia’s trade mission in Nigeria has announced the launch of a new maritime logistical route that will connect Russia, West Africa, and even North and South America, and cut container shipping delivery costs by up to half.
The roughly 5,350 nautical mile (9890 km) route originates in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, running south and west through the Mediterranean, past Gibraltar and around and down the west coast of Africa to the strategic Nigerian port of Lagos.
The first sea voyage from Novorossiysk to Lagos is scheduled for May 15, with a formal launch set for mid-June.
The previously existing rate for container delivery of $8,000-9,000 will be reduced by almost half, according to the Russian trade mission.

Logistical Management

The new route will be managed by A7 African Cargo Line, a Russian freight transport specialist.
In the first stage, the route will operate two chartered 700-TEU container ships (freight capacity: 700 standard 20-foot containers).

The route will facilitate exports of Russian foodstuffs, machinery and transportation equipment to Nigeria, and imports of cotton from Mali, a top regional producer.

In the future, it’s expected to extend to Senegal’s Dakar port, another major port in West Africa.
Soldiers wait on the Champs Elysees avenue during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade in Paris Monday, July 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2025
Military
France Plans to Close Permanent Military Bases in Senegal by Summer - Reports
18 January, 04:56 GMT

Strategic Significance

The route is expected to dramatically strengthen Russia’s economic and strategic cooperation potential with West African countries.
Nigeria is now a BRICS partner, while the neighboring Alliance of Sahel States (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso) has sought closer ties with Russia after kicking out French military forces and rejecting Paris's monetary and economic control.
Preparations for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The 16th BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
World
New Membership & Partners: How BRICS Expanded in 2025
19 January, 17:29 GMT
In Nigeria’s case, the new route highlights another element in the country's cautious, gradual shift away from former Western colonial masters toward new partners.
Besides the new maritime trade route, budding Russian-Nigerian ties already include growing finance, investment, energy, communications, cybersecurity and defense cooperation. Russia-Nigeria trade reached over $1.4 billion in 2024, with trade with Africa as a whole hitting $24.5 billion the same year.
Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali in 1960, in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
World
How the New Sahel Bloc Challenges Western Neocolonialism
24 December 2024, 12:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала