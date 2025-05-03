https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/us-state-dept-oks-possible-310mln-sale-of-equipment-for-f-16s-to-ukraine--pentagon-1121969821.html
US State Dept. OKs Possible $310Mln Sale of Equipment for F-16s to Ukraine – Pentagon
The US State Department has authorized a potential sale of $310.5 million in training, sustainment, and related equipment for F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian government. the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of F-16 Training and Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $310.5 million," DSCA said in a press release. The potential will include aircraft modifications and upgrades, personnel training, spare parts, consumables and accessories, ground handling equipment, and documentation, according to the release. The War Zone reported on Thursday that the United States has been sending retired F-16 fighter jets from an aircraft boneyard to Ukraine, where they will be used as spare parts for jets supplied by Europe.
