https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/us-progress-on-ukraine-aid-will-only-prolong-ukraines-agony-1118022175.html

US Progress on Ukraine Aid Will Only Prolong Ukraine’s ‘Agony’

US Progress on Ukraine Aid Will Only Prolong Ukraine’s ‘Agony’

Sputnik International

On Friday, US lawmakers advanced a bill that includes aid to Ukraine, the first movements on the bill in months. But even if it is signed into law, it will do nothing to change the battlefield.

2024-04-19T23:15+0000

2024-04-19T23:15+0000

2024-04-19T23:48+0000

analysis

mike johnson

kevin mccarthy

kiev

russia

ukraine

house freedom caucus

democrats

republican

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116160091_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_1f27bb0bfc845a9c7e1cd71d8009b53f.jpg

On Friday, The House, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and supported by Democratic leaders, voted to bring the long-delayed legislation to the floor. The move was an about-face by Johnson, who promised during his campaign to become speaker to push only single-issue bills and was a long-time opponent of further aid to Ukraine.While the House Freedom Caucus wing of the Republican party, chiefly Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) has promised to put forward a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair like they did to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). However, Democrats have expressed a willingness to use procedural roadblocks to prevent that, if not outright voting for Johnson.However, the $95.3 billion bill, which includes $60.8 billion for Ukraine, by far its largest expense, will do nothing to change the reality for the Kiev regime, which lacks the manpower to stand against Russia.Throughout the week, Russia responded to an attempt by Ukraine to damage Russian energy facilities by hitting targets across Ukraine in 34 group strikes using missiles and drones. The attack targeted Ukraine’s energy industry facilities, the military-industrial complex and railway infrastructure.In addition to damaging Ukraine’s combat readiness, the attack once again showcased Kiev’s inability to mount an effective air defense against Russian attacks.In addition to the manpower shortage, the technological gap between Russia and not only Ukraine but the West itself is just too large for the Kiev regime to overcome.“One side has Iskanders and the other doesn’t. One side has hypersonic missiles, the other doesn’t. One side has FAB glide bombs, the other doesn’t,” Malic said. “No amount of martial zeal is going to compensate for this.”“There is no substitute for victory. And, you know, in these situations, the cold equations take over, and it is really just a matter of math,” he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-carries-out-34-group-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities-in-past-week-1118014457.html

kiev

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ukraine aid, nebojsa malic interview, will aid help ukraine, can ukraine still win, who is winning in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, what is happening in ukraine, ukraine military