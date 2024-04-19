https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/us-progress-on-ukraine-aid-will-only-prolong-ukraines-agony-1118022175.html
US Progress on Ukraine Aid Will Only Prolong Ukraine’s ‘Agony’
On Friday, US lawmakers advanced a bill that includes aid to Ukraine, the first movements on the bill in months. But even if it is signed into law, it will do nothing to change the battlefield.
While the House Freedom Caucus wing of the Republican party, chiefly Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) has promised to put forward a vote to vacate the Speaker's chair like they did to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). However, Democrats have expressed a willingness to use procedural roadblocks to prevent that, if not outright voting for Johnson.However, the $95.3 billion bill, which includes $60.8 billion for Ukraine, by far its largest expense, will do nothing to change the reality for the Kiev regime, which lacks the manpower to stand against Russia.Throughout the week, Russia responded to an attempt by Ukraine to damage Russian energy facilities by hitting targets across Ukraine in 34 group strikes using missiles and drones. The attack targeted Ukraine's energy industry facilities, the military-industrial complex and railway infrastructure.In addition to damaging Ukraine's combat readiness, the attack once again showcased Kiev's inability to mount an effective air defense against Russian attacks.In addition to the manpower shortage, the technological gap between Russia and not only Ukraine but the West itself is just too large for the Kiev regime to overcome."One side has Iskanders and the other doesn't. One side has hypersonic missiles, the other doesn't. One side has FAB glide bombs, the other doesn't," Malic said. "No amount of martial zeal is going to compensate for this.""There is no substitute for victory. And, you know, in these situations, the cold equations take over, and it is really just a matter of math," he added.
On Friday, The House, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and supported by Democratic leaders, voted to bring the long-delayed legislation to the floor. The move was an about-face by Johnson, who promised during his campaign to become speaker to push only single-issue bills and was a long-time opponent of further aid to Ukraine.
While the House Freedom Caucus wing of the Republican party, chiefly Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) has promised to put forward a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair
like they did to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). However, Democrats have expressed a willingness to use procedural roadblocks to prevent that, if not outright voting for Johnson.
However, the $95.3 billion bill, which includes $60.8 billion for Ukraine, by far its largest expense, will do nothing to change the reality for the Kiev regime, which lacks the manpower to stand against Russia.
“Everything the West has done since [March 2022, has prolonged] Ukraine’s agony, causing more death on both sides and, essentially, disarm itself because the Western military-industrial complex is manifestly incapable of replacing the weapons they’ve sent to Ukraine,” Serbian-American journalist for RT Nebojsa Malic told Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Friday. “No matter how much we send, it’s never going to be enough.”
Throughout the week, Russia responded to an attempt by Ukraine to damage Russian energy facilities by hitting targets across Ukraine in 34 group strikes using missiles and drones. The attack targeted Ukraine’s energy industry facilities, the military-industrial complex and railway infrastructure.
In addition to damaging Ukraine’s combat readiness, the attack once again showcased Kiev’s inability to mount an effective air defense against Russian attacks.
“And here’s the US trying to bankrupt itself even more, sending even more money and weapons that… there aren’t enough people to operate them,” Malic explained.
In addition to the manpower shortage, the technological gap between Russia
and not only Ukraine but the West itself is just too large for the Kiev regime to overcome.
“One side has Iskanders and the other doesn’t. One side has hypersonic missiles, the other doesn’t. One side has FAB glide bombs, the other doesn’t,”
Malic said. “No amount of martial zeal is going to compensate for this.”
“There is no substitute for victory. And, you know, in these situations, the cold equations take over, and it is really just a matter of math,” he added.