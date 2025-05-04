International
IDF's Morale Collapsing Due to Battle Fatigue, Loss of Faith in the Government: Israeli Media
IDF’s Morale Collapsing Due to Battle Fatigue, Loss of Faith in the Government: Israeli Media
Sputnik International
The Israeli military can now only dream about the kind of surge in enthusiasm it enjoyed in October 2023, when 20-30% more soldiers showed up for duty than were called up.
A new JPost analysis says today, the Army would be "fortunate" if 60-70% of those called up actually showed up, attributing waning enthusiasm to:
Ilya Tsukanov
The Israeli military can now only dream about the kind of surge in enthusiasm it enjoyed in October 2023, when 20-30% more soldiers showed up for duty than were called up.
A new JPost analysis says today, the Army would be “fortunate” if 60-70% of those called up actually showed up, attributing waning enthusiasm to:
Battle fatigue: “sheer exhaustion,” physically and emotionally, among troops called up 3-6 times in the last 19 months, having to again leave their families, work, or school.
Loss of faith in Netanyahu, and the perception that his government has prolonged the war for political reasons, plus criticism of how the conflict has been handled, and lack of clear objections or end game.
Haredim: exemptions for ultra-Orthodox believers from service, sapping reservists’ morale and perceived as unfair.
The sense that troops are “a convenient, low-cost labor force that can be mobilized at a moment’s notice.”
