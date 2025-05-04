https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/idf-preparing-to-mobilize-tens-of-thousands-of-reservists-in-next-48-hours---reports-1121975586.html

IDF Preparing to Mobilize Tens of Thousands of Reservists in Next 48 Hours - Reports

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists in the next two days to expand its military operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The mobilization order will be given in the next 48 hours, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported. The move is aimed at increasing military pressure on Palestinian movement Hamas movement amid the deadlock in the talks to free Israeli hostages, the report said. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz with the plan to expand the ground operation in Gaza on Friday. The Israeli war cabinet is expected to approve it on Sunday, Kan said. The plan reportedly includes occupying more territories in the Palestinian enclave and evacuating the civilian population from them. In March, Netanyahu said that up to 24 hostages held in Gaza still lived, while at least 35 were dead. Nevertheless, Israel was committed to bringing all of them home, he added. On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. Earlier in March, Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and closed off entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

