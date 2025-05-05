https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/manifestations-of-neo-nazism-in-europe-significant-many-europeans-understand-it---kremlin-1121983448.html
Manifestations of Neo-Nazism in Europe Significant, Many Europeans Understand It - Kremlin
Manifestations of neo-Nazism in Europe today are significant, and many Europeans understand this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"It is unlikely that the celebration [of Victory Day] can become a turning point, unfortunately, the manifestation of neo-Nazism in Europe is quite significant, and the Europeans themselves understand this, many in Europe are quite rightly afraid of this," Peskov told journalists.

Crackdown on AfD is Germany's Internal Matter

The situation with the recognition of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as extremist in Germany is an internal matter for the country, and Moscow has neither the right nor the intention to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Friday, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution granted the AfD with the status of an extremist movement.

Russia Follows German Politics Closely

Russia will monitor the statements and actions of the next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

US-Ukraine Mineral Agreement Requires Analysis

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on mineral resources requires analysis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, the US Treasury Department announced that Washington and Kiev had reached an agreement on establishing the joint Reconstruction Investment Fund.
"It is unlikely that the celebration [of Victory Day] can become a turning point, unfortunately, the manifestation of neo-Nazism in Europe is quite significant, and the Europeans themselves understand this, many in Europe are quite rightly afraid of this," Peskov told journalists.
Crackdown on AfD is Germany's Internal Matter
The situation with the recognition of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as extremist in Germany is an internal matter for the country, and Moscow has neither the right nor the intention to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Friday, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution granted the AfD with the status of an extremist movement.
"This is an internal matter of Germany. We have neither the right nor the intention to interfere there," Peskov told reporters.
Russia Follows German Politics Closely
Russia will monitor the statements and actions of the next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"In this case, of course, we will monitor the actions and words, but above all at the actions of the next chancellor. We have heard a number of statements that he has made so far. These statements did not signal his desire and willingness to follow the path of normalization of bilateral relations between the Federal Republic and the Russian Federation," Peskov told reporters.
US-Ukraine Mineral Agreement Requires Analysis
The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on mineral resources requires analysis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, the US Treasury Department announced that Washington and Kiev had reached an agreement on establishing the joint Reconstruction Investment Fund.
"We need to analyze the agreement itself. To be honest, I am not familiar with the text, and without going into the details, it is impossible to comment on this agreement. It is not yet entirely clear what we are talking about," Peskov told reporters.