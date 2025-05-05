https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/manifestations-of-neo-nazism-in-europe-significant-many-europeans-understand-it---kremlin-1121983448.html

Manifestations of Neo-Nazism in Europe Significant, Many Europeans Understand It - Kremlin

Manifestations of Neo-Nazism in Europe Significant, Many Europeans Understand It - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Manifestations of neo-Nazism in Europe today are significant, and many Europeans understand this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2025-05-05T12:30+0000

2025-05-05T12:30+0000

2025-05-05T12:30+0000

world

europe

dmitry peskov

kremlin

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

alternative for germany (afd)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110359566_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8aeaf38507004f1b6724516907812bbc.jpg

"It is unlikely that the celebration [of Victory Day] can become a turning point, unfortunately, the manifestation of neo-Nazism in Europe is quite significant, and the Europeans themselves understand this, many in Europe are quite rightly afraid of this," Peskov told journalists.Crackdown on AfD is Germany's Internal MatterThe situation with the recognition of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as extremist in Germany is an internal matter for the country, and Moscow has neither the right nor the intention to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.On Friday, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution granted the AfD with the status of an extremist movement.Russia Follows German Politics CloselyRussia will monitor the statements and actions of the next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.US-Ukraine Mineral Agreement Requires AnalysisThe agreement between the United States and Ukraine on mineral resources requires analysis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Last week, the US Treasury Department announced that Washington and Kiev had reached an agreement on establishing the joint Reconstruction Investment Fund."We need to analyze the agreement itself. To be honest, I am not familiar with the text, and without going into the details, it is impossible to comment on this agreement. It is not yet entirely clear what we are talking about," Peskov told reporters.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nazism in europe, neo-nazi europe, european politics