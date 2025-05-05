International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/myanmar-leader-to-visit-russia-at-putins-invitation-take-part-in-may-9-parade--reports-1121984944.html
Myanmar Leader to Visit Russia at Putin's Invitation, Take Part in May 9 Parade- Reports
Myanmar Leader to Visit Russia at Putin's Invitation, Take Part in May 9 Parade- Reports
Sputnik International
Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, the Myanmar state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Monday.
2025-05-05T15:38+0000
2025-05-05T15:38+0000
world
wwii
min aung hlaing
russia
myanmar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100471309_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9acffb91de9483a3bd85ab7f0496e6.jpg
Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will pay a friendly visit to Russia and take part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as meet with the leaders of the countries that will attend the celebration, the broadcaster reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/head-of-myanmars-largest-party-asks-russia-for-support-in-fight-against-terrorism-1119632454.html
russia
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100471309_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b3e1652718c96e05acf2e5482e1b0c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar russia ties, myanmar ties, myanmar wwii, wwii parade russia, moscow parade great patriotic war
myanmar russia ties, myanmar ties, myanmar wwii, wwii parade russia, moscow parade great patriotic war

Myanmar Leader to Visit Russia at Putin's Invitation, Take Part in May 9 Parade- Reports

15:38 GMT 05.05.2025
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Interim Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Min Aung Hline, chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Interim Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, the Myanmar state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Monday.
Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will pay a friendly visit to Russia and take part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as meet with the leaders of the countries that will attend the celebration, the broadcaster reported.
Police on the streets of Yangon protecting law and order - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2024
Asia
Head of Myanmar's Largest Party Asks Russia for Support in Fight Against Terrorism
4 August 2024, 06:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала