Myanmar Leader to Visit Russia at Putin's Invitation, Take Part in May 9 Parade- Reports

Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also take part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, the Myanmar state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Monday.

Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will pay a friendly visit to Russia and take part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as meet with the leaders of the countries that will attend the celebration, the broadcaster reported.

