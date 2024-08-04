https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/head-of-myanmars-largest-party-asks-russia-for-support-in-fight-against-terrorism-1119632454.html

Head of Myanmar's Largest Party Asks Russia for Support in Fight Against Terrorism

Head of Myanmar's Largest Party Asks Russia for Support in Fight Against Terrorism

Sputnik International

The chairman of Myanmar's largest party USDP (Union Solidarity and Development Party), Khin Yi, in an interview with Sputnik asked Russia to recognize the armed conflict in the country as a manifestation of terrorism and join the fight against it.

2024-08-04T06:30+0000

2024-08-04T06:30+0000

2024-08-04T06:30+0000

asia

myanmar

russia

terrorism

counter-terrorism

anti-terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/04/1119632552_0:183:2992:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_3a77d94086081ebefc6f64129da95b98.jpg

Politician specified that Russian law enforcers could take part in tackling terrorism in his country. According to the politician, the current government of Myanmar aims to ensure all possible security measures at the national level. However, he believes, recently national security issues around the world "have been smoothly moving into regional, and sometimes even global ones." The armed conflict between the central government of Myanmar and a number of armed groups of national minorities resumed with renewed vigor in 2021, after the military accused government representatives of rigging the November 2020 elections and used the constitutional mechanism for the transfer of power to the commander of the armed forces in the event of an emergency threatening national security and the integrity of the country. On July 31, the National Defense and Security Council of Myanmar decided to extend the state of emergency, first declared in 2021, for another six months.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russian-deputy-defense-minister-myanmar-air-force-commander-outline-cooperation-prospects-1118695376.html

myanmar

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

myanmar, myanmar unrest, myanmar terrorism, myanmar disturbance, myanmar clashes, myanmar civil war