Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu Resigns, His Party Leaving Ruling Coalition
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he would resign as head of the government, and that the Social Democratic Party he leads would leave the ruling coalition.
"In December, a coalition was formed with two goals: for us to have a stable government with a majority in parliament and for the coalition to have a candidate who would become president. One of them has failed, which means that the coalition in its current composition is illegitimate. I proposed to my party counterparts to leave the coalition, which will lead to my resignation as prime minister, which I will do after meeting with you [reporters]," Ciolacu said after a meeting of the Social Democratic Party.
