A New Face in Romania's Presidential Race: Meet George Simion

The politician thanked those who voted for him, praising it as "an act of courage, trust and solidarity."

George Simion has made it to the Romanian presidential runoff by obtaining 40% of the vote. What are his political leanings?The leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians party seeks “to restore constitutional order" in Romania.The politician dubs himself “more moderate” than independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu who was earlier barred from the elections over alleged irregularities of his election campaign. Simion accuses EU officials of interfering in Romania's elections as he pledges to restore his country's “dignity” within the bloc.He says “no” to sending military aid to Ukraine and wants Romania to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees.MAGA Romanian-Style?An avid Trump fan, Simion makes it clear he wants to become Romania's “MAGA president” and make history of the country.Making Romania great again apparently means helping it “return to democracy" and ensure the rule of law, according to the politician.Fan of Meloni?Simion is known for praising Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a political hero and calling for the “Melonization” of Europe.

