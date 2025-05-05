https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/steal-victory-from-simion-not-this-time-eu-1121986164.html

Steal Victory From Simion? Not This Time, EU

Any EU interference to obstruct Simion’s candidacy would provoke a strong negative response from the Romanian people, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.

Romanians would react "very negatively" if Brussels tries to block nationalist candidate George Simion from winning the elections, Dr. George Szamuely warned. “Simion [has] absolutely identified himself with [Calin] Georgescu, who clearly, in the eyes of Romanians, was unjustly robbed of the presidency,” Szamuely notes, adding that with Simion now leading at 41%, it would be extremely difficult for the EU to push him aside.

