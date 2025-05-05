https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/steal-victory-from-simion-not-this-time-eu-1121986164.html
Steal Victory From Simion? Not This Time, EU
Steal Victory From Simion? Not This Time, EU
Sputnik International
Any EU interference to obstruct Simion’s candidacy would provoke a strong negative response from the Romanian people, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.
2025-05-05T18:55+0000
2025-05-05T18:55+0000
2025-05-05T18:55+0000
europe
george szamuely
brussels
european union (eu)
global policy institute (gpi)
romania
elections
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102542/87/1025428754_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_df5a7d04afb347cf9b4ea7a24c9007c6.jpg
Romanians would react "very negatively" if Brussels tries to block nationalist candidate George Simion from winning the elections, Dr. George Szamuely warned. “Simion [has] absolutely identified himself with [Calin] Georgescu, who clearly, in the eyes of Romanians, was unjustly robbed of the presidency,” Szamuely notes, adding that with Simion now leading at 41%, it would be extremely difficult for the EU to push him aside.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/a-new-face-in-romanias-presidential-race-meet-george-simion-1121983990.html
brussels
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102542/87/1025428754_90:0:993:677_1920x0_80_0_0_58d40aa6294f824cd390ece284b1c0b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
george simion, romania, elections in romania, eu, brussels, eu meddling in romania's elections, calin georgescu, presidential election in romania, democracy
george simion, romania, elections in romania, eu, brussels, eu meddling in romania's elections, calin georgescu, presidential election in romania, democracy
Steal Victory From Simion? Not This Time, EU
Any EU interference to obstruct Simion’s candidacy would provoke a strong negative response from the Romanian people, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.
Romanians would react "very negatively" if Brussels tries to block nationalist candidate George Simion
from winning the elections, Dr. George Szamuely
warned.
“Simion [has] absolutely identified himself with [Calin] Georgescu, who clearly, in the eyes of Romanians, was unjustly robbed of the presidency,” Szamuely notes, adding that with Simion now leading at 41%, it would be extremely difficult for the EU to push him aside.