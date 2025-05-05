https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/trump-orders-reopening-of-alcatraz-prison-1121981385.html
Trump Orders Reopening of Alcatraz Prison
US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the restoration and reopening of the famed Alcatraz prison on an island in San Francisco Bay to house the country's most dangerous criminals.
"Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders," Trump said on Truth Social.Trump added that the reopening of the prison will be "a symbol of law, order, and justice."The Alcatraz federal prison in San Francisco was closed in 1963 and has since been operated as a museum.
"Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump added that the reopening of the prison will be "a symbol of law, order, and justice."
The Alcatraz federal prison in San Francisco was closed in 1963 and has since been operated as a museum.