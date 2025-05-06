https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/meeting-of-sco-defense-ministers-will-be-held-in-china-this-summer-1121987068.html

Meeting of SCO Defense Ministers Will Be Held in China This Summer

Meeting of SCO Defense Ministers Will Be Held in China This Summer

Sputnik International

A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) defense ministers will take place in Chine this summer, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev told Sputnik.

2025-05-06T06:58+0000

2025-05-06T06:58+0000

2025-05-06T06:58+0000

world

shanghai

china

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119251395_0:154:3092:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_dc004a652ef0d17bfac7ee051add1dff.jpg

A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) defense ministers will take place in Chine this summer, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev told Sputnik. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) are discussing the creation of structures to counter security threats, as well as combat international crime and drug trafficking, Nurlan Yermekbayev stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/iranian-official-highlights-growing-role-of-brics-and-sco-in-neutralizing-sanctions-1121444336.html

shanghai

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

a meeting of the shanghai cooperation organization's (sco) defense ministers will take place in chine this summer, sco secretary general nurlan yermekbayev told sputnik.