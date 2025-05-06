https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/meeting-of-sco-defense-ministers-will-be-held-in-china-this-summer-1121987068.html
Meeting of SCO Defense Ministers Will Be Held in China This Summer
A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) defense ministers will take place in Chine this summer, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Moscow and Beijing are collaborating effectively across various international platforms, including the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) are discussing the creation of structures to counter security threats, as well as combat international crime and drug trafficking, Nurlan Yermekbayev stressed.
"We are currently working to adapt the organization's activities to modern realities, including through improving the SCO mechanisms to counter security challenges and threats, expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as illegal drug trafficking, arms smuggling and other types of transnational organized crime. In particular, the parties are discussing the creation of a number of SCO structures to counter security challenges and threats, information security, and combat international organized crime and the drug threat," Yermekbayev said.