Iranian Official Highlights Growing Role of BRICS and SCO in Neutralizing Sanctions

The importance of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grows daily, these associations will not only reduce the impact of Western sanctions and neutralize the sanctions themselves, but will also contribute to the regulation of international relations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik on Friday.

"BRICS and the SCO are two important associations with practical functions in the sphere of economics, politics and security, the importance [of these associations] is growing every day, and [they] will not only effectively reduce the economic and political influence [of sanctions] and even effectively neutralize ... Western sanctions, but will also contribute to the regulation and adjustment of international relations," Baghaei said.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Moscow on an official visit, may discuss Iran's nuclear issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Esmail Baghaei said."I think it is absolutely natural that the two presidents use this opportunity to discuss the latest developments regarding Iran's nuclear issue ... Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and one of the parties to the nuclear deal, played an important role in shaping this diplomatic achievement [referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] ... Russia's constructive and important role in this area will be key in the future," Baghaei said.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian plans to discuss developments in Syria and the Gaza Strip, among other issues, during his visit to Moscow, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on an official visit to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders plan to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as current regional and international issues. After the talks, the presidents will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran and also make statements to the press. The new agreement will replace the current bilateral document on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation signed in Moscow in 2001.

